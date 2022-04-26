Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.33

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($7.88).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA:SHA traded down €0.70 ($0.75) on Thursday, hitting €5.17 ($5.56). 1,462,295 shares of the company were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.67.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

