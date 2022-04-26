Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 808,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.