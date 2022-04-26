Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $181.58

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.23.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,193.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 2,671,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,669. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

