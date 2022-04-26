Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $18.96

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEOAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.02) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.