BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 32,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.