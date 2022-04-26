Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Cadence Bank posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CADE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,473. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

