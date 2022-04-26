Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.43 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. 47,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.77.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

