Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.25. 4,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.