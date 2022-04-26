Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.99 on Friday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,827,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,542,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.