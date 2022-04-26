Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.390-$5.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. 1,530,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.