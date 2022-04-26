Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

