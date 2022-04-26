Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has C$175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$180.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.32.

CNR opened at C$158.09 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$110.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$160.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,766.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

