Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,087 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

