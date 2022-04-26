Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 50,929 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

SST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

