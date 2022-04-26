Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

