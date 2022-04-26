Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $29.31 billion and approximately $855.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00175433 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00387291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041876 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

