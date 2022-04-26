CargoX (CXO) Price Down 45.2% Over Last Week

CargoX (CXO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and $96,239.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00032568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00101494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.