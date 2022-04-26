Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Casper has a total market cap of $316.10 million and $11.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.94 or 0.07372135 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,825,574,209 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,670,444 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

