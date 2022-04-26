Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.90

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 14644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.