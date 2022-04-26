Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 311,395 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

