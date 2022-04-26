Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 214,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

