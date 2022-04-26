CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £340.62 million and a PE ratio of -98.33. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

