CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock.
CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £340.62 million and a PE ratio of -98.33. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.22 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
