Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,022. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.