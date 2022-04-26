CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.27.
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
