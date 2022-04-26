CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

