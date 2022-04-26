CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,401. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

