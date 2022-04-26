Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.60.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CRL stock traded down $21.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,130. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.64.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

