Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.60.
CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
CRL stock traded down $21.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,130. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.64.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.