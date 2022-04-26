Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $352.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.60 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $152.48. 256,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.