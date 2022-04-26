ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $777,038.81 and $2,396.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

