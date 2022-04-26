Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Cheniere Energy posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $24.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

