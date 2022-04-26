Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 306.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,674. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

