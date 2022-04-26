CIBC Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$73.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.67.

Metro stock opened at C$70.24 on Friday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$55.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

