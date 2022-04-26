Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

