Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
