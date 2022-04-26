Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 167,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.