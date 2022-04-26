Citigroup Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at 165.92 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of 157.69 and a 1 year high of 260.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

