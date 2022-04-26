Citigroup Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Fanuc stock opened at 165.92 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of 157.69 and a 1 year high of 260.00.
About Fanuc (Get Rating)
