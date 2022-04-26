Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce $15.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

