Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. 962,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.