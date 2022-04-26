Clarus Group Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858,996. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51.

