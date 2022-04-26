CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

