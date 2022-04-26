Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 98,163 shares.The stock last traded at $54.73 and had previously closed at $56.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

