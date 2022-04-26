Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

CFX opened at $39.06 on Friday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

