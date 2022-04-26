Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Colfax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.
CFX opened at $39.06 on Friday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

