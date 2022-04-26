Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $44.99.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 133,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.