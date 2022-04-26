Conceal (CCX) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $24,644.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.72 or 0.99877416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00246954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00155649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00319499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,923,809 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,518 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

