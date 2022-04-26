CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 3.3% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.57. 8,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 636,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

