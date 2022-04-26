Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Consolidated Edison worth $171,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of ED opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.