Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 1,826,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.