Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 85,216 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 51.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.89. 9,467,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.