Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Doximity comprises about 0.5% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Doximity by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 604,957 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,774. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last quarter.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.