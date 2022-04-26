Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GLW traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 432,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,369. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

