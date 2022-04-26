Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $945,074.09 and approximately $275.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.72 or 0.07382914 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

