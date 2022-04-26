CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

